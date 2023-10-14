Samsung Galaxy A05s launching on October 18: What to expect

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A05s launching on October 18: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 11:05 pm Oct 14, 202311:05 pm

The Galaxy A05s offers 6GB of virtual RAM

Samsung is set to unveil the latest addition to its Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A05s, in India on Wednesday (October 18). Launching during India's festive season, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000, given the affordability of the Galaxy A series. Official pricing details will be announced on the launch date. The Galaxy A05s would be available in three colors: Light Green, Light Violet, and Black. Here's what to expect from the device in terms of specifications.

2/3

Device sports triple-camera arrangement

Launched last month in Thailand, the Galaxy A05s reportedly bears a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. The device features a triple-camera system, which includes a 50MP primary, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it has a 13MP front camera for capturing selfies.

3/3

Packs 5,000mAh all-day battery

The Galaxy A05s is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card). The smartphone runs on Android 13 with the OneUI Core interface, offering a seamless user experience and access to the latest Android features. Underneath the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.