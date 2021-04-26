Samsung's SmartThings Find app anti-tracking feature can detect hidden SmartTags

Apple finally launched its much-awaited AirTag at the Spring Loaded event. However, Samsung had already beat it to the punch by launching SmartTags accompanied by the SmartThings Find app.

On April 20, Samsung had announced that the app will be able to detect unidentified SmartTags which could be used to track unsuspecting individuals. Additionally, users could command Bixby voice assistant to search for SmartTags.

Crash course

SmartThings Find helps locate your lost items using Bluetooth, Ultrawideband

For the unversed, Samsung announced the SmartThings Find ecosystem in October 2020 as a tool for users to locate their Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, and earbuds.

The app communicates with various devices using Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultrawideband (UWB) technology.

UWB is essentially a short-range, high-speed, and high-data-rate communication protocol that operates through radio waves.

Unknown Tag Search identifies nearby SmartTags that aren't yours

Samsung's newest feature addition to the SmartThings Find app is called Unknown Tag Search. Using this feature, the app will show users any SmartTags that don't belong to them but are in close proximity.

Samsung touts this as a privacy feature so SmartTags aren't misused by bad actors to track the location and movements of unwary individuals.

Recent Bixby integration lets you find SmartTags using voice commands

Additionally, the Bixby voice assistant can be asked to locate SmartTags with names, thanks to the recent integration of Bixby into the SmartThings Find ecosystem.

In January, Samsung announced a Bluetooth-only SmartTag priced at $29 and a $39-worth Galaxy SmartTag+ featuring Bluetooth and UWB.

The latter was recently launched. Thanks to UWB, it can be located using Augmented Reality (AR) as well.

Do you know?

Samsung's SmartThings Find works with non-Samsung Android devices as well

Disappointingly, Apple's Spring Loaded event revealed that the AirTag can not be located using AR. Further, SmartTags certainly have the first-to-market advantage. Not to mention, Samsung's SmartThings Find is also compatible with other Android devices.