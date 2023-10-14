OnePlus 12 to launch later this year: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 10:53 pm Oct 14, 2023

The OnePlus 12 is said to offer satellite connectivity (Photo credit: OnLeaks, MySmartPrice)

As OnePlus's Open prepares for its big debut on October 19, a flurry of rumors and leaks has already started offering a sneak peek into the potential features and specifications of the rumored OnePlus 12. Trusted sources predict the device will hit the Chinese market between December 2023 and January 2024, followed by a global release a month or two later. Powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chipset, this smartphone is expected to boast significant performance upgrades and improved memory management.

Phone might offer 2,600 nits peak brightness

Leaked renders hint that the OnePlus 12 will likely maintain a design similar to the OnePlus 11, featuring a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an Alert Slider. Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station recently suggested the phone could sport a 6.82-inch LTPO display manufactured by Chinese company BOE, offering a crisp QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits on par with the latest flagships.

To have Sony's IMX966 as main camera sensor

The OnePlus 12 is set to impress with a major upgrade to its camera system. According to On Leaks, the device could be equipped with a 50MP (OIS) IMX966 main, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) OmniVision OV64B periscope lens for telephoto capabilities. Selfie enthusiasts can also look forward to a rumored 32MP front camera.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to be at helm

The OnePlus 12 shall be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is rumored to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and at least 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will be shipped with Android 14, layered with OxygenOS 14 custom skin. The phone will include a Snapdragon X75 modem for satellite connectivity. As for battery life, leaks suggest a hefty 5,400mAh battery with support for lightning-fast 100W wired charging and possibly wireless charging as well.

Should you wait for OnePlus 12?

If you're a die-hard OnePlus fan eagerly awaiting the latest processor and camera upgrades, holding out for the OnePlus 12 might be your best bet. However, if you're open to exploring other brands, there's no shortage of top-notch smartphones on the market today.

