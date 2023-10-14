Apple's next-gen 24-inch iMac to include M2, M2 Pro chipsets

The 24-inch iMac was previously stated to debut with M3 chipsets

The buzz around Apple's upcoming 24-inch iMac is growing, with Japanese blog Mac Otakara now suggesting it might feature M2 and M2 Pro chipset options, along with Thunderbolt 4 ports, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E support. This claim, however, clashes with that of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said the next-gen iMac would have the M3 chip. So, are Apple's plans changing, and is this new info spot-on? We will have to wait and see.

Shipping delays and speculations on release

Meanwhile, Mac Otakara points out that some custom 24-inch iMac (M1) configurations are facing shipping delays of up to a month on Apple's US online store. However, this has been happening for a while, and it doesn't necessarily mean a new iMac is just around the corner. Last month, supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo said we probably won't see any new MacBooks with the M3 chip this year, but he didn't rule out a new iMac for 2023.

No October event expected from Apple

Since Apple isn't expected to hold an event in October, any new iMac release this month would likely be announced via a press release on the tech giant's website. For now, the rumors about the new iMac's chip specs and release date are still up in the air. October rolls on without any big news from Apple.

Current 24-inch iMac packs M1 chip

The current 24-inch iMac model, which hit the market in May 2021, runs on the M1 chip. If Apple does launch an updated iMac with M2 or M3 chips, it would mean a major boost in processing power and overall performance. As the speculation continues, eager buyers and tech fans will just have to sit tight for an official announcement from Apple to get the real scoop.