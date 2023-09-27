Apple's App Store excluded from China's compliance list: Why exactly?

Written by Rishabh Raj September 27, 2023 | 01:51 pm 2 min read

Experts predict that Apple's compliance could result in tens of thousands of apps being removed from its App Store in China

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has released a list of 26 mobile app stores that have completed filing business details to regulators. Major companies such as Tencent, Huawei, Ant Group, Baidu, Xiaomi, and Samsung have submitted filings, while Apple's App Store is notably absent from the list, as reported by Reuters. The move signals China's growing retaliation against US-imposed sanctions. Earlier this month, China banned government officials from using iPhones in the office.

Apple's silence on Chinese compliance

Apple has not yet responded to its absence from the list of compliant app stores. China has been increasing oversight of smartphone and mobile app usage in recent years, now requiring mobile app stores and apps to submit business details to the government. Apple has also not yet disclosed its compliance strategy regarding Beijing's push to tighten scrutiny over apps.

Industry concerns over China's new rules

The new rules have raised concerns within the industry. Experts predict that Apple's compliance could result in tens of thousands of apps being removed from its App Store in China. Many fear that publishing apps in the world's second-largest economy will become increasingly difficult, with numerous apps potentially needing to be taken down. These concerns are heightened as app stores operated by companies like Tencent and Huawei have begun demanding apps on their platforms comply with the new rules.

Beijing's push for app regulation

Beijing's efforts to increase regulation of apps became evident in June last year when the CAC introduced a rule mandating that app stores provide business information and take accountability for any illegal content in apps. Earlier in August, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a notice, stating that mobile apps must complete filing procedures by the end of March.

