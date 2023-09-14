Seven 'lenses' of iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera module, explained

Written by Akash Pandey September 14, 2023 | 03:18 pm 2 min read

The main camera shoots in 48MP ProRAW and HEIF formats

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series at the September 12 launch event. As usual, the brand introduced four handsets in the line-up. Surprisingly, the top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max includes a new camera system that is said to be equivalent to having "7 camera lenses in your pocket." Of course, that doesn't mean the phone packs seven sensors—it still has three—but given the flexibility of these cameras, the claim seems to be fairly accurate. Here's how its camera department works.

The main camera sensor has multiple modes

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a rear camera arrangement with seven camera modes: macro, 0.5x, 1x, 1.2x, 1.5x, 2x, and 5x. Its 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) main camera shoots at native 24mm focal length equivalent (1x), or with 28mm (1.2x) and 35mm (1.5x). It can also shoot at 48mm (2x). Further, the 12MP (f/2.2, 120-degree) ultra-wide snapper shoots at native 13mm (0.5x) or offers macro imagery. Besides that, the 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto lens shoots at native 120mm (5x) zoom.

The camera module also elevates video capabilities for professionals

The iPhone 15 Pro Max caters to professional video shooters with several upgrades. Users can record video to external storage devices via Type-C. They can capture videos in Apple's high-end ProRes format at 4K resolution at 60fps (up from 30fps). The handset supports a log format for color grading. Additionally, it supports the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES).

