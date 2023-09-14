How Coca-Cola used AI to create new soda flavor

Written by Rishabh Raj September 14, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

The limited-edition Coca-Cola Y3000 will be offered in both regular and zero-sugar options (Photo credit: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola has introduced a limited-edition flavor, Y3000, co-created by artificial intelligence (AI) and humans. Dubbed "from the future," the AI-designed slim can, featuring a beachy, neon-purple vibe, is available for a limited period in both regular and zero-sugar varieties. The company hasn't revealed the details of how it tastes, however, testers describe the taste as resembling a raspberry slushy.

How AI was used to create soda flavor

Coca-Cola's researchers collected flavor preferences from consumers to understand what the "future tastes like." This data was fed into a proprietary AI system to create the flavor profile for Y3000. The AI technology was also utilized to design the can's futuristic packaging, showcasing a pixelated logo, clean chrome colors, and pops of purple, pink, and blue. The design represents liquid in a morphing, evolving state, emphasizing a positive future, according to the company.

Y3000: Regular and zero-sugar options

The limited-edition Coca-Cola Y3000 will be offered in both regular and zero-sugar options. Consumers in the United States, Canada and Mexico can enjoy the original taste version of Coca-Cola Y3000. However, the zero-sugar variety will be available in the United States, Canada, China, Europe, and Africa. The company aims to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like and the experiences it could unlock.

Coca-Cola's vision for a futuristic flavor

Coca-Cola hopes that its brand will remain as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today. By challenging themselves to create a futuristic flavor using AI technology, they aim to showcase their commitment to innovation and adaptability. The limited-edition Y3000 flavor and its unique packaging design serve as a testament to Coca-Cola's vision for a positive, evolving future in the beverage industry.

AI in food and beverages to grow at 46.6% CAGR

As per various reports, the use of AI in the food and beverages market is expected to grow at a compund annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.6%. The market size is likely to increase from $4.46 billion in 2022 to $6.53 billion in 2023. This growth is driven by the increasing use of AI in areas like supply chain management, quality control, and product customization to meet changing consumer preferences.

