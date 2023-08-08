Technology

Spotify's AI DJ goes global: Now available in 50 countries

Written by Athik Saleh August 08, 2023 | 03:28 pm 1 min read

Spotify's AI DJ is still in its beta stage (Photo credit: Spotify)

Spotify's AI guide, DJ, has expanded to 50 markets globally, across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. DJ offers personalized music recommendations and commentary based on users' tastes. Accessible through the Spotify mobile app on iOS or Android devices, DJ combines personalization technology, generative AI, and a dynamic AI voice for a unique listening experience.

Spotify first launched the feature in February

Spotify initially launched DJ in beta in February. Only users in the US and Canada had access to the feature at first. The company then introduced it in the UK and Ireland. DJ's voice model is based on Spotify's Xavier "X" Jernigan, its head of cultural partnerships. The feature is still in its beta stage.

How to use AI DJ?

Users can access DJ from Music Feed on the Home Page or in the Made For You hub under the Search tab. To start the DJ, users can tap on the DJ card. If they are not happy with the content selection, clicking the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen will take them to new genres, artists, or moods.