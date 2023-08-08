Technology

Meta's Messenger to drop SMS support after September 28

Written by Akash Pandey August 08, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

Users who relied on Messenger for SMS/MMS will need to adapt

Meta is set to drop SMS support in Messenger from next month. Users who rely on Messenger for SMS and MMS will be notified about the change. They will have to switch to their phone's default messaging app, like Google Messages or Samsung Messages, after September 28. They will still be able to access their SMS history using the new default app.

Messenger first introduced SMS support in 2012

As per Messenger's support article, users will no longer be able to use Messenger to send and receive SMS messages sent by their cellular network when they update their app after September 28. Messenger first introduced SMS support in 2012 but dropped it by 2013. They tried again in 2016, keeping SMS separate from web-based communications and labeling it "SMS on steroids."

Meta will redirect to the phone's default messaging app

When Meta drops SMS support in Messenger, users will still be allowed to send/receive SMS through their cellular network and access their SMS message history through their phone's new default messaging app. While they will be redirected to the phone's default app, they can switch to another client via Settings > Apps > Default apps > SMS app and choose a different one.

Meta shifts focus, Google wins big

While Messenger is popular, SMS/MMS integration might not be a core focus for Meta anymore, especially with WhatsApp in its portfolio. Users who relied on Messenger for SMS/MMS will need to adapt. This move is a win for Google and its ongoing RCS efforts. The company has focused on making messaging a first-party Android experience, with carriers and OEMs adopting Messages app as default.