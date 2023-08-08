Technology

New WhatsApp update lets users edit media messages with captions

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 08, 2023 | 01:48 pm 2 min read

The feature will be available to more users in the coming days

WhatsApp's latest update for iOS, carrying version ID 23.16.72, has brought in a feature that lets you edit media messages with captions. This update improves upon the existing edit feature that lets you modify sent text messages via the app, within 15 minutes. The official changelog also highlights improved navigation for avatar stickers and an updated UI with translucent top and bottom bars.

How to check if the feature is enabled for you?

The new message editing feature is a significant enhancement for user experience on the platform. To check if the feature is enabled, users can tap and hold on a media message containing a caption. The new feature may not be available to everyone yet. It will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks, mentions the official changelog.

The same iOS update brings in new action sheets

Additionally, the same iOS update includes new action sheets for various sections of the app. For instance, iOS users can see that the action menus for deleting messages or muting chats now have more rounded corners. The Meta-owned app is also working on other features, including voice chat. Any group member will be able to start, join and start speaking in a group conversation.