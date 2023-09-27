This could be why iPhone 15 Pro models are overheating

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 27, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by a 3nm A17 Pro Bionic chip

Users of Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly facing overheating issues, with some claiming that the device temperatures reached up to 46 degrees Celsius. Now, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the problem is due to Apple's internal design changes made to the 15 Pro models. The use of a titanium frame and a reduced heat dissipation area in these models are believed to be contributing factors.

TSMC's 3nm chip is not to blame, says Kuo

Contrary to speculation, Kuo's market survey indicates that the latest iPhone 15 Pro series overheating issues are not linked to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3nm node. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by a 3nm A17 Pro Bionic chip produced by the Taiwanese chipmaker. Meanwhile, the regular models get the A16 Bionic chipset that was introduced last year in iPhone 14 Pro models.

A software update may limit processor performance

Kuo suggests that a software update could help address the overheating issues affecting iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users. However, implementing such an update would likely require Apple to restrict the processor's performance to prevent further overheating. The analyst further warns that if Apple does not resolve the overheating issues, shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro models could be impacted. Apple, meanwhile, has yet to address these concerns.

