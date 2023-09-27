Ex-Apple design chief, OpenAI CEO discuss AI hardware: What's coming?

Written by Rishabh Raj September 27, 2023 | 03:08 pm 2 min read

The development of a new AI hardware device by Ive and Altman could have a significant impact on the AI industry

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are reportedly discussing the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) hardware device, according to The Information. It's not clear whether they will create the device, but the two individuals have been talking about how new hardware for the AI era might appear, the report stated. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has also been involved in some aspects of the conversation.

Ive's design legacy meets OpenAI's tech prowess

Ive, known for his close collaboration with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, led the design of iconic products like the candy-colored iMacs and the iPhone. He spent more than two decades at Apple before leaving in 2019. He then co-founded design firm LoveFrom with fellow designer Marc Newson. LoveFrom, labeling itself as a "creative collective," maintains clients such as Airbnb and Ferrari. OpenAI, the parent company of popular chatbot ChatGPT, has attracted significant investments from tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet.

Potential revolution in AI industry looms

However, it remains uncertain if they will decide to build it.

