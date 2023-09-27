Sony's most advanced earbuds launched at Rs. 25,000

September 27, 2023

The earbuds go on sale from October 18

Sony has launched its WF-1000XM5 earbuds in India, offering premium sound quality along with the "best noise canceling performance." The new wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,990 and come in two colorways. They are available for pre-orders starting today. The WF-1000XM5 boasts an improved, more comfortable design compared to its predecessor, the Sony WF-1000XM4, which debuted in 2021.

The earbuds get IPX4 ratings for splash resistance

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features 8.4mm drivers and four sizes of polyurethane foam ear tips. It is equipped with the next-generation Integrated Processor V2 chip and a QN2e processor. The Speak to Chat feature and adaptive sound controls further enhance the audio experience. The earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. They are 25% smaller and 20% lighter than their predecessor. The Bluetooth 5.3-based earbuds support SBC, AAC, and Sony's Hi-Res LDAC codecs.

8 hours of battery life with ANC

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features bone conduction sensors in each earbud, along with deep neural network (DNN) processing to improve voice quality during calls in noisy environments. The earphones have a Type-C port on the case for charging. The case can also be charged wirelessly. You get up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and eight hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Three minutes of charging is claimed to provide one hour of playback time.

The earbuds will go on sale from October 18

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds will be up for grabs from October 18. They come in Black and Platinum Silver colorways. Upon pre-ordering, users are eligible for a cashback of Rs. 3,000 and a free Sony SRS-XB100 portable wireless speaker worth Rs. 4,990. The earbuds were released in the US and global markets in July this year.

