Google Photos introduces native Android 14 share sheet

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google Photos introduces native Android 14 share sheet

By Akash Pandey 09:35 pm Oct 14, 202309:35 pm

The native share sheet is available on the version 5.65 of Google Photos (Photo credit: Google)

Google Photos is introducing a native share sheet for Android 14, ditching its custom version, per 9to5Google. The new "share image" sheet lets users easily choose and edit more images to share within a grid layout. The update also showcases a preview of images selected and offers the "Markup" tool for quick edits like cropping, adding text, etc. Additionally, the carousel below the preview includes actions such as Create Link, Send in Photos, Add to Album, and Create Album.

2/4

Direct Share targets to improve relevance

The revamped share sheet in Google Photos now features Direct Share targets that use more signals from apps to boost relevance. Frequently used apps will show up next to these targets, with Nearby Share likely taking the top spot. Users can scroll up to see the full grid of sharing options. This change aims to improve user experience by providing more relevant sharing choices based on app usage patterns.

3/4

Rollout has begun on devices using Android 14

The fresh share sheet is rolling out with version 5.65 of Google Photos on devices running Android 14. However, it has not yet appeared on large-screen devices like Pixel Tablets. The share sheet will probably stay the same for phones running Android 13 or earlier versions.

4/4

More developments expected in future

Google Photos keeps evolving and enhancing its features for users on various platforms. Integrating the native Android 14 share sheet is another step toward offering a smooth and efficient experience for sharing images and albums. As Google Photos stays dedicated to improving its services, users can look forward to more updates and enhancements in the future.