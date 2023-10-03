Google's Chromebook Plus laptops offer improved performance, new AI capabilities

By Sanjana Shankar 11:30 am Oct 03, 202311:30 am

The new laptop starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,200)

Google has introduced a new line of Chromebooks called Chromebook Plus, with several productivity-centric features. Made by Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo, these laptops start at just $399 (roughly Rs. 33,200). The Chromebook Plus devices come with a minimum set of hardware specs for the seamless operation of productivity software and AI-powered features. The laptops feature Intel Core i3 12th-Gen or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series CPUs, at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and Full-HD IPS or better display.

"With double the performance, Chromebook Plus offers built-in Google apps and powerful AI capabilities," per Google. The laptop offers handy video conferencing features like a dedicated control panel at the screen's bottom that allows quick controls for muting the mic and camera toggling. Expanding the menu displays AI-powered options including enhanced lighting, noise cancellation, background blur, and live captions. Plus, Google is enabling automatic file syncing for Google Drive, so users can access files even without an internet connection.

Google Photos on Chromebook Plus will get several updates, including Magic Eraser to remove objects, HDR, and portrait blur. The app can also automatically generate movies based on the selected videos and photos. While some of these features might work with other Chromebooks, Google says they'll initially be exclusive to the Plus category. Google Chromebook Plus will also get a new AI writing assistant and a feature to create AI-generated wallpapers based on a text prompt.

In addition, all new Chromebook Plus devices will include a three-month subscription to NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Priority tier cloud gaming service. New Chromebook Plus buyers will get three months of free Photoshop and Express subscriptions. This adds value for users looking for both enhanced productivity and entertainment options on their laptops. The built-in webcam offers 1080p resolution video calls with noise reduction.

Google has also extended its offer of 10 years of software updates to older Chromebooks that meet the Chromebook Plus profile. The first batch of Chromebook Plus devices, priced at $399, will be released by ASUS, Acer, HP, and Lenovo. These laptops come in both clamshell and detachable two-in-one form factors and will be available for purchase in the US starting October 8. The launch date for the remaining markets is expected to be announced soon.