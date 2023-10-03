Apple is no longer providing customer support on X, YouTube

Apple had provided human support on Twitter since 2016

Apple has stopped offering customer support on X (formerly Twitter) as per MacRumors. Now, users trying to contact Apple Support through direct messages get an automated response that directs them to the general support page on Apple's website. This change also impacts customers who tag Apple Support in their posts, as they won't receive individual help and will be referred to the company's website instead.

Apple's support team has stopped responding on YouTube as well

Apple Support has reportedly stopped responding to customer questions on YouTube too. However, the team is said to continue offering assistance on the Apple Support forum for a while, before transitioning to over-the-phone help.

Apple has eliminated around 150 support advisor roles

In August, reports surfaced that Apple planned to cut around 150 social media support advisor roles. These advisors were in charge of helping customers on platforms like X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community forums. The change was set to happen on October 1, and since then, Apple has updated the Apple Support account description on X to reflect this decision.

Apple Support's profile description on X has also changed

Before ending support for users on social media, Apple Support's profile on X said it was "Available every day to answer your questions." Now, the description reads "We're here to provide tips, tricks and helpful information when you need it most." This shift suggests that Apple is moving away from offering direct customer support on social media platforms, focusing more on sharing general info and advice.

No official statement from the company yet

Although users have noticed the change in customer support and various sources have reported it, Apple hasn't made an official statement about this decision. Publications reaching out to the company for more details didn't get an immediate response. It's still unclear if this change is permanent or if Apple plans to bring back customer support on X or other social media platforms in the future.