Apple iPhone 16 Pro to feature bigger display, upgraded cameras

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 16 Pro series may receive an under-display Face ID. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has just announced the iPhone 15 series and the leaks surrounding the next year's iPhone 16 series have already started pouring in. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will receive larger displays. Some leaks also mention upgraded cameras and enhanced connectivity for the premium handsets. The non-Pro models are expected to maintain the same display sizes as the existing iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Anticipated release date and display features

The iPhone 16 release date is anticipated to be in September 2024, exactly a year from now. While Gurman didn't reveal the exact screen sizes, notable leaker @URedditor claims the 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display and the 16 Pro Max will sport a 6.9-inch screen. For comparison, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively. Apple is also working on solid-state buttons for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

New camera sensors and a stacked design

Apple is said to be revamping the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models with a stacked design. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to include a new tetra-prism telephoto camera. Additionally, the Pro models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with improved light-gathering capabilities, as per Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu. This would be a significant upgrade from the current 12MP ultra-wide camera.

iPhone 16 Pro models could support Wi-Fi 7

The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to support Wi-Fi 7, providing transfer speeds exceeding 40Gbps, quadrupling what Wi-Fi 6E can achieve. The details of the processor, RAM, and storage configuration of the Pro models remain unknown. However, Pu claims that the successor to the A17 Pro chipset is reportedly less power-efficient but offers substantial performance gains. The non-Pro models are expected to join the 8GB RAM club, the analyst adds.

