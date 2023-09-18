OnePlus Pad Go to launch in India on October 6

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 03:22 pm 2 min read

The device will feature a 2.4K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio

OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go, will launch in India on October 6. The company has been teasing the device on its social media channels as a "mid-tier entertainment tablet," giving us a glimpse at the tablet's design and features. Leaks have also revealed the specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go that will take on affordable offerings from Samsung and Lenovo.

The tablet will sport a dual-tone rear panel

Featuring a curved-edge design, distinctive green tone, and centered camera layout, the OnePlus Pad Go could offer a refreshing aesthetic in the tablet market. The rear will blend two shades of green to create a Twin Mint hue. OnePlus has said it will retain the major design aspects from the Pad series in the upcoming tablet. The Pad Go will get a 2.4K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and TUV Rheinland certification. It will also support Dolby Atmos audio.

The tablet will receive Android 14 update after its release

The OnePlus Pad Go will run on Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 and will receive an upgrade to Android 14 soon after launch. It will also feature a Content Sync function, allowing OnePlus users to easily sync clipboard content and share files between their smartphone and the tablet. The tablet could be available in both Wi-Fi and cellular versions, catering to various user preferences. It will reportedly pack a large battery.

OnePlus Pad Go: Availability and pricing

The OnePlus Pad Go will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus India website, as well as through OnePlus offline stores. With its launch set for October 6, the tablet aims to bring the OnePlus ecosystem to a larger user base without compromising on user experience or design.

