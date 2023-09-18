ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 debuts at Rs. 3 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023

The ROG Zephyrus M16 runs on Windows 11 Home (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has updated the ROG Zephyrus M16 for Indian customers. The laptop bears some notable hardware upgrades over the existing model, and is designed for gamers seeking improved performance. It comes in two variants (GU604VZ-NM050WS) and (GU604VY-NM058WS), which are priced at Rs. 2,99,990 and Rs. 3,64,990, respectively. At this price, the ROG Zephyrus M16 might be an expensive deal, but its high refresh rate display, powerful internals, and robust thermals make it ideal for playing competitive games.

Take a look at the hardware specifications

The ROG Zephyrus M16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The (GU604VZ-NM050WS) model features 12GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and 1TB of SSD storage. The upper-end (GU604VY-NM058WS) variant packs 16GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics and 2TB of SSD storage. Both support up to 4TB of expandable storage.

The laptop offers a 240Hz mini-LED display

ROG Zephyrus M16 boasts a futuristic design with thin bezels, a Full-HD webcam, and a glowing ROG logo on the chassis. It comes with a single-zone RGB-backlit chiclet keyboard. The laptop boasts a 16-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) mini-LED display, with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and 1,100-nits peak brightness. Inside, it packs a 90Wh battery, and six speakers supporting Dolby Atmos. It supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm jack, and a Thunderbolt 4 port among others.

