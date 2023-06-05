Technology

Xiaomi Pad 6 v/s OnePlus Pad: Which should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2023

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad support Wi-Fi 6, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and 5.3, respectively

Xiaomi is all set to launch Pad 6 as its latest tablet in the Indian market on June 13. The device is already available in China. Hence we are familiar with what it brings to the table. If priced competitively, it could be a solid alternative to the OnePlus Pad in India. Here's how it'll stack up against the popular rival.

The OnePlus Pad has a better aspect ratio

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad have a metal body and a selfie camera in the top bezel (when held horizontally). Both support a stylus pen and keyboard. As opposed to Xiaomi Pad 6's conventional 16:10 aspect ratio, the OnePlus Pad settles for 7:5, which allows for a better viewing experience. The tablets have a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 packs a slightly brighter display

The Xiaomi Pad 6 sports an 11.0-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) 10-bit LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 309ppi pixel density, and 550-nits peak brightness. The OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch LCD panel with a 2000x2800 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 296ppi pixel density, and 500-nits maximum brightness. The tablets offer HDR10+ certification and Dolby Vision. The Pad 6 provides Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Both tablets feature a 13MP rear camera

At the back, the Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad are equipped with a 13MP snapper, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, they have an 8MP camera. The tablets can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via the rear snapper.

The OnePlus Pad has 67W fast-charging support

The Pad 6 is powered by the tried-and-tested Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the OnePlus Pad is backed by Dimensity 9000 processor. Both devices get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology. They boot Android 13, with MIUI 14 and OxygenOS 13.1 baked on top, respectively. The OnePlus Pad has a bigger battery (9,510mAh v/s 8,840mAh) and supports faster charging (67W v/s 33W).

Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad: Price and availability

The price of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India will be revealed on June 13. For reference, its predecessor, the Pad 5 was introduced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 6GB/256GB models, respectively. The OnePlus Pad costs Rs. 37,999 for 8GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB trim is priced at Rs. 39,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI Bank transactions.

Is Xiaomi Pad 6 better than OnePlus Pad?

Xiaomi's tablets are usually geared toward students. However, the Pad 6 is well-packaged to meet the needs of content creators as well as everyday media consumption. In terms of hardware, it is well-matched against the OnePlus Pad and can attract customers if priced competitively. However, if your budget is around Rs. 35,000-40,000, go for the OnePlus Pad.