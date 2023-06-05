Technology

Unmissable astronomy events this month: A list

Venus and Mars will be visible in the evening sky all through the month (Photo credit: NASA)

The month of June will be a great one for stargazing. From the Venus-Mars grouping after sunset to the bright stars of the Summer Triangle, there are a couple of amazing celestial events you will be able to observe in the evenings this month, provided the weather permits. Check out the list of astronomical events you must keep an eye out for in June.

Mars and Venus will be visible all month long

This entire month, Mars and Venus will be visible in the evening sky after sunset. The pair will draw closer as the month progresses and will appear slightly lower in the western sky each night. Between June 20 and 22, the duo will be joined by the crescent moon and will form a close grouping in the west on June 21 after sunset.

Saturn and Jupiter will be seen before dawn throughout June

Saturn and Jupiter will grace the pre-dawn sky all through the month. Early risers can spot Saturn and Jupiter before dawn in the eastern sky throughout June. Saturn will rise around midnight and will be followed by Jupiter a few hours later, according to NASA. On June 14, Jupiter will be seen rising along with the crescent moon.

The Summer Triangle stars will be visible on all evenings

A few hours after dark, in the eastern sky, you can spot the Summer Triangle stars, Vega, Deneb, and Altair. The Summer Triangle is not an official constellation but is what's called an asterism or a prominent pattern of stars. To better track celestial objects in the night sky, you can try astronomy apps like Sky Map and SkySafari.

June 21 marks summer solstice for the northern hemisphere

Summer solstice falls on June 21 for the northern hemisphere. It is the longest day of the year for regions lying north of the equator, as the Sun journeys on its highest and longest path across the sky. For the southern hemisphere, it is the opposite. June 21 marks the winter solstice which marks the shortest day of the year.

New Moon falls on June 18

New Moon falls on June 18. This may be the best time of the month to spot faint cosmic objects like galaxy clusters and dim stars since the moonlight will not hinder your observations.

Stars Spica and Arcturus will be visible on all evenings

In the early evenings all through the month, when facing southward, observers from the northern hemisphere will be able to spot two bright stars, Spica and Arcturus. Arcturus is the fourth brightest star in the sky and lies only 37 light years away. It is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes while Spica is the brightest star in the constellation Virgo.