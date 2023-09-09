Apple delays launch of M3 chipset-powered MacBooks, claims analyst

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 10:13 pm 2 min read

The M3 chipset is expected to bring a large performance upgrade to the MacBook

Apple's plans to release new M3 chipset-powered MacBooks this year may be in jeopardy, says Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company is reportedly delaying its new MacBook range. Just two weeks ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested a reduced scope for Apple's Mac-focused event in October, stating it won't be a formal event and Apple could quietly release a new product through a press release. Now, Kuo's report has claimed Apple won't launch new MacBooks before this year's end.

M3 might initially debut on 24-inch iMac instead

Moreover, the M3 processor could instead debut in an updated 24-inch iMac, which is expected to come this year. While Kuo specifically refers to the "MacBook models" in his tweet, it suggests that Apple might have new M3-powered desktop Macs like the iMac in the pipeline for this year. Notably, the iMac has not been updated since 2020 and still uses the older M1 chip.

New chip to offer impressive performance boost

The M3 processor is said to deliver a significant performance improvement over the M2 chipsets. Apple has reportedly secured a year's worth of TSMC's N3 node, which builds the M3 chipsets and also powers the A17 Bionic chip that is set to debut on the iPhone 15 series at Apple's Tuesday (September 12) event. Although Apple may not release M3-powered MacBooks this year, it is evident that the tech giant is preparing for their release sometime later.

