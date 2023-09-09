Uber might let you hire local workers for various tasks

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 08:51 pm 2 min read

The "Chore" option might reportedly be called "Tasker"

Uber is reportedly testing a new "Chore" option, allowing users to hire workers for various jobs through its app, reported Bloomberg, after discovering a snippet of code within its iPhone app. This expansion aims to broaden Uber's services beyond its traditional ridesharing and food delivery offerings. The app will likely enable users to specify the chore details and a few more details to avail of the service. The company has yet to reveal the types of jobs available.

How new feature works

The new "Chore" option should let users seamlessly hire workers via the Uber app. Reportedly, the Uber worker might have to be hired for a minimum of one hour. The service user needs to provide information about the job they want done, the estimated time for completion, and when they want the worker to show up. Uber will calculate the cost based on the time required to complete the job and other factors like the distance between users and workers.

Details on Uber 'Chore' job types awaited

Uber is yet to provide details about the "Chore" service and the types of jobs users can hire people for. As the company continues testing this new feature, more details about available job types and potential expansion plans are expected to emerge soon. The latest move marks Uber's ongoing efforts to diversify its services and cater to a wider range of user needs.

