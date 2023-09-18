Buy Apple Watch Series 9 or wait for Watch X

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 or wait for Watch X

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023

Apple Watch X may have a lot of surprises in store. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

As Apple has unveiled Watch Series 9, rumors have already begun circulating about Watch X (or Watch Series X). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given a bunch of useful tidbits about the next launch, which will coincide with the Apple smartwatch's 10th anniversary. While it's too early for a proper comparison, we discuss whether you should buy the Watch Series 9 or wait for the Watch X, and what the biggest differences might be between the two models.

Watch Series 9 offers enhanced performance

The Watch Series 9 features a new S9 SiP with a four-core neural engine capable of processing Siri commands on the watch itself. It introduces gesture command, letting users control apps by double-tapping their index finger with their thumb twice on their watch hand. Additionally, the wearable's new ultra-wideband U2 chip can ping your iPhone 15 and help you navigate within a 20-feet distance. The watch's appearance, however, remains unchanged apart from its distinction as Apple's first carbon-neutral product.

Apple Watch X could be a game-changer

While the Watch Series 9 is a minor update, the Watch X could be far more ambitious. It may offer new ways to attach watch bands, replacing the existing slide-and-lock mechanism. Magnets could still be used, but perhaps in a less disruptive way, ultimately saving space and resulting in a slimmer design or bigger battery. The watch may also feature a microLED display, improving power efficiency and display quality. Apple may also include blood pressure monitoring in the new watch.

Should you wait for the Apple Watch X?

It's rare to recommend waiting a year or more for a new product, especially when a new model has just launched. However, the fact that so much has leaked about Watch X, points to the possibility of even more exciting features and additions next year. If you are coming from Series 4 or 5, it's completely worth upgrading to Watch Series 9. However, Series 6, 7, or 8 owners are advised to wait for Watch X.

