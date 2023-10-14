iOS 17.1 releasing by October 24, reveals French regulatory group

1/4

Technology 2 min read

iOS 17.1 releasing by October 24, reveals French regulatory group

By Akash Pandey 08:30 pm Oct 14, 202308:30 pm

The update is expected to bring several enhancements to iPhone devices

Apple is gearing up to launch its iOS 17.1 update by October 24, revealed the French regulatory group ANFR. Among other things, this update aims to tackle radiation levels in Apple's iPhone 12, following France's directive for Apple to halt sales of the device and ensure it complies with Europe's electromagnetic radiation standards. The ANFR discovered that the iPhone 12's specific absorption rate (SAR) surpassed the European Union's limit, leading Apple to promise a fix in France.

2/4

ANFR's alleged testing error and Apple's response

Apple alleged that ANFR made a mistake in its radiation tests by employing a testing protocol that didn't consider the off-body detection feature in the iPhone. This nifty feature enables iPhones to boost transmit power when not held on the body for better cellular performance. Apple asserted that this off-body detection has been "thoroughly tested and verified internationally to be an effective mechanism to comply with SAR requirements." However, Apple said it will disable this feature on iPhones in France.

3/4

Impact of iOS 17.1 update on iPhone 12 models

Once the iOS 17.1 update rolls out, iPhone 12 models in France will no longer increase transmit power when an off-body state is detected. This might lead to weaker cellular performance in areas with poor cellular signals. However, Apple insisted that the iPhone 12 is safe and "always has been." The update will make sure the device adheres to Europe's electromagnetic radiation standards while still offering users a dependable smartphone experience.

4/4

Additional features in upcoming update

Besides addressing radiation concerns, the iOS 17.1 update also introduces several other enhancements to the operating system. These include Apple Music's favorites system, support for AirDrop over the internet, new features for viewing bank and card balances in Apple's Wallet app, and modifications to the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. These updates aim to enrich the user experience and provide added functionality to Apple devices, ensuring users have access to the latest features and improvements.