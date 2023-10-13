Pixel 8 series tops DXOMARK display rankings, dethrones Samsung Fold5

By Akash Pandey 05:18 pm Oct 13, 2023

The Pixel 8 series is now available for purchase in India

DXOMARK has crowned the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the smartphones with the best displays, giving them a whopping 154 points in display testing. This impressive score surpasses the previous leader, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. The Pixel 8 series was put through a range of tests that focused on readability, color reproduction, video, motion, and touch. Sporting high-resolution OLED panels and an HDR10+ rating, the Pixel devices have set a new standard in display quality.

Pixel 8 series surpassed latest iPhones in outdoor visibility

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have outshined the iPhone 15 Pro series in terms of visibility. Thanks to better color tweaking, Google-made smartphones offer superior text readability. This better readability could be due to less reflective glass on the Pixel's display or the Tensor G3 chipset's AI processing, which adjusts visuals for direct outdoor lighting. Besides providing crystal-clear visuals in various lighting conditions, the Pixel 8 series also excels in color reproduction according to the DCI-P3 gamut.

Minor touch issues reported on Google's latest phones

DXOMARK notes that both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sometimes experience unwanted touches on the screen edges when held with one hand. This issue has been seen in Samsung and OnePlus devices before and can be fixed with a software update. Unfortunately, Google has yet to address this problem for their latest flagship smartphones.

DXOMARK also evaluated audio performance of Pixel 8 series

On the audio front, the Google Pixel 8 Series didn't score as high in DXOMARK's tests. With scores of 140 points for the Pixel 8 and 142 points for the Pixel 8 Pro, neither device cracked the top 10 audio rankings. That being said, both smartphones still deliver balanced sound output with excellent dynamics and spatial performance. They also effectively suppress external noises during audio recording. The only drawback reported was slight distortion at high volumes.