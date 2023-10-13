NASA's Psyche mission to explore asteroid worth trillions of dollars

1/4

Technology 2 min read

NASA's Psyche mission to explore asteroid worth trillions of dollars

By Rishabh Raj 04:27 pm Oct 13, 202304:27 pm

Initially scheduled for October 12, the launch was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions

NASA is ready to launch its Psyche mission today to investigate the metal-rich asteroid called Psyche, located 3.5 billion kilometers away between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid is believed to contain valuable metals like gold, iron, nickel, and possibly diamonds and rubies, with an estimated value of $10,000 quadrillion. The probe will lift off today from Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at around 7:49pm IST, with a backup window on Saturday if the weather is unfavorable.

2/4

Scientific goals and objectives of the Psyche mission

NASA isn't planning to extract the resources on asteroid Psyche due to current technological limitations and the potential risks of bringing the asteroid material back to Earth. The Psyche mission has four primary scientific goals: understanding the role of iron cores in planet formation, examining the interiors of terrestrial planets, exploring a new type of world primarily composed of metal rather than rock and ice, and determining if Psyche is a planetary core or unmelted material.

3/4

The spacecraft will reach the asteroid in 2029

The Psyche spacecraft is set to reach the asteroid Psyche in approximately six years. In 2025, it will pass by Mars to use its gravity for a speed boost and to change its trajectory. Throughout the journey, there will be various deep-space maneuvers to fine-tune its path and conserve fuel. Arrival at the asteroid is anticipated in 2029, with plans to orbit it for 26 months. Initially scheduled for October 12, the launch was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

4/4

How to watch today's launch event?

Like most of NASA's major launches, the event will be available to watch live as it happens. The event will be broadcast on NASA TV, which offers a continuous live stream of NASA-related content. Additionally, you can catch the launch on the official SpaceX YouTube channel and on NASA's YouTube, X, Facebook, Twitch and Daily Motion channels. It will also be shown on the NASA app and the SpaceX's website.