YouTube tests new 'You' tab, replacing 'Library' section

By Akash Pandey 07:11 pm Oct 01, 2023

YouTube's new feature possibly draws inspiration from Instagram

YouTube is currently testing a new look for its Android app, swapping out the Library tab for a fresh "You" tab, per 9to5Google. This change shifts the user's profile picture from the top-right corner to the bottom bar, where it now serves as the icon for the aforementioned new tab. This is somewhat different from the usual design of other Google apps, where the account image is typically found in the top spot.

'You' tab features and layout

The revamped "You" tab showcases the user's channel info, along with options to Switch Account, access Google Account settings, and Turn on Incognito mode. A gear icon, which only appears on this page, allows quick access to app settings. The tab also features carousels for History and Playlists, with the latter no longer being a continuous list. The update suggests that the main YouTube app might not need a dedicated Library page like YouTube Music or TV.

Impact on YouTube's design language

If YouTube goes ahead with this redesign, it will further set itself apart from other first-party apps. The platform already has its own unique design elements, such as its font and icons. As a result, it's unlikely that YouTube will adopt a Material You bottom bar anytime soon. This redesign could be an attempt to make YouTube more similar to popular social media platforms, like Instagram, especially with the introduction of features like Shorts.

Limited reports of 'You' tab testing

As of now, there has only been one report of this "You" tab replacing the YouTube Library. It's unclear whether YouTube will move forward with this redesign or if it will be limited to a small group of users for testing purposes. If implemented, this change could potentially impact user experience and navigation within the YouTube app, as well as further distinguish YouTube's design language from other Google apps.