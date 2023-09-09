Reddit introduces multilingual translation feature for posts: How it works

Written by Akash Pandey September 09, 2023 | 12:36 pm 2 min read

Reddit's translation feature to soon expand to comments too

Reddit has rolled out a new multilingual translation feature, allowing users to translate posts into eight different languages. The feature is available on both iOS and Android apps of the service, as well as on the web for logged-out users. Currently, the languages supported by the new feature include English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and Swedish.

You can translate posts with 1 click

Reddit's new feature is quite easy to use. To translate a post, users can click on the "Translate" link located at the top left of a post. According to a Reddit admin, the platform is currently using Google Translate for translations in a method consistent with its "privacy policy." That said, the translation feature is currently limited to posts and does not include entire threads or conversations yet.

Expanding to comments and conversations soon

Reddit plans to expand its translation feature to encompass comments and entire conversations in the near future. The company has already begun testing comment translations on iOS and Android devices. While the quality of Reddit's translation feature has not been officially reviewed, a translated post from French to English appears to be accurate. It is important to note that the translations are provided by Google services, not Reddit itself.

Fostering global engagement on platform

As Reddit continues to develop its translation feature, users can expect a more inclusive and multilingual conversation experience. With plans to expand the feature to include entire conversations, Reddit aims to break down language barriers and foster greater global engagement among its diverse user base.

