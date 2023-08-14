Technology

Noted tipster reveals Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera, display upgrades

Written by Akash Pandey August 14, 2023 | 02:15 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S24 Ultra might adopt a 144Hz refresh rate. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S24 series in the first quarter of 2024. The line-up will include S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. While the launch is still months away, leaks have started to churn out the possible upgrades. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the S24 Ultra will get an upgraded display and a new 3x, 50MP telephoto sensor.

The screen may offer higher touch response, better dimming

Samsung is known for offering its premium devices with top-tier displays. While the tipster didn't reveal the exact specifications of the S24 Ultra's screen, we expect the upgraded display on the flagship phone to offer sharper visuals and better performance in HDR. It may also offer slightly higher resolution, better PWM Dimming, and a higher touch response rate too.

New telephoto lens will improve zoom capability

According to the leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will embrace a new 1/2.52-inch 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. This would be a significant improvement over the 10MP telephoto camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We can expect improved imaging and zoom capabilities from this new sensor. The device will also continue to use the 200MP main camera seen on the S23 Ultra.