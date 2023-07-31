Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 series may flaunt titanium frame, leak reveals

Written by Akash Pandey July 31, 2023 | 02:53 pm 1 min read

The titanium frame will make Galaxy S24 series stronger and more durable. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, is rumored to feature a titanium frame, according to Ice Universe. This move mirrors Apple's expected decision for its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The use of titanium could impact the pricing and design of the Galaxy S24 lineup due to its higher cost and weight, compared to aluminum.

What more to expect?

The tipster also anticipates that the Galaxy S24+ will sport a 6.65-inch display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may boast a 144Hz refresh rate screen. It could also include new battery technology. The top-end model should retain the 200MP sensor with enhanced zoom capabilities. The series might use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or Exynos 2400 chipset, and boot Android 14-based One UI.

Substantial upgrades will affect the pricing

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is expected to bring significant upgrades in terms of materials, display size, battery technology, and camera capabilities. These improvements aim to help Samsung maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving smartphone market. The upgrades may potentially affect the pricing of the devices as well, making them slightly more expensive than the current generation models under the Galaxy S23 series.