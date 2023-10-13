OnePlus Open India launch on October 19: What to expect

The OnePlus Open will be available in Black and Green color variants (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has revealed the launch date for its highly anticipated OnePlus Open in India. Set to debut on October 19, the device promises to be exciting. Its teaser image shows off a sleek design, a three-stage alert slider, and a book-style form factor. The OnePlus Open will be a top-tier foldable smartphone, boasting cutting-edge specs and features. Here's everything you can expect from the foldable flagship.

It will have a less noticeable crease than Samsung Fold5

According to the company's community forum, the OnePlus Open aims to be the lightest and most durable foldable phone on the market. The device will have a 37% smaller hinge than the one on the OPPO Find N2. The hinge will use 31 fewer components. This innovation will add to the device's sleek design, and also boost its durability and functionality. It is also said to have a less noticeable crease than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.

The device will support 120Hz AMOLED screens

Based on previous rumors, the OnePlus Open will sport a 7.82-inch QHD+ (2268x2440 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 6.31-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2484 pixels) AMOLED outer display, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The circular rear camera module on the outside will accommodate Hasselblad-calibrated 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto cameras. For selfies, the phone will include 32MP and 20MP cameras on the outer and inner displays, respectively.

It will have latest RAM and storage formats

The OnePlus Open will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The foldable is likely to ship with Android 13 (or Android 14) with OxygenOS 13.2. Under the hood, it will house a 4,805mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It may pack three speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. Support for the stylus pen is yet to be confirmed.

OnePlus Open pre-reserve pass now available

OnePlus has begun selling OnePlus Open pre-reserve passes for Rs. 5,000. Purchasing the pass grants customers an exclusive invite to the global launch event in Mumbai and the chance to buy the OnePlus Open before anyone else in the world. Additionally, customers will receive the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at no extra cost when purchasing the OnePlus Open at the event venue, on the OnePlus India website, or through the OnePlus Store app during the pre-order period.

Pricing and availability

While official pricing for the OnePlus Open remains under wraps, recent leaks hint at a price tag of around $1,700 (approximately Rs. 1,41,500) in the US market. More details about pricing, specifications, and availability will be announced during the October 19 launch event.