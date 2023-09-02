OnePlus reportedly working on new Android tablet: What we know

Technology

OnePlus reportedly working on new Android tablet: What we know

Written by Akash Pandey September 02, 2023 | 08:43 pm 2 min read

OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Pad Go (Representative image)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly working on its next Android tablet after the OnePlus Pad. Tipster @1NormalUsername on X has spotted a post on the OnePlus forums that references the "OnePlus Pad Go" moniker and the model number "OPD2304" in the device identifier fields. Unfortunately, the forum post was deleted immediately after getting spotted. However, the tipster has also reportedly spotted the same "OPD2304" model number, along with its sibling "OPD2305," on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Model numbers were registered on BIS recently

The model numbers "OPD2304" and "OPD2305" are part of the "tablet" product group on the BIS. Both were registered on the government site on August 16. Surprisingly, they sit alongside "OPD2203," the model number of the OnePlus Pad. By joining the dots, one can easily make educated guesses about the situation. The BIS listing shows two model numbers. They are believed to be the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the "OnePlus Pad Go," with both launching in India at least.

Anticipated upgrades for OnePlus Pad Go

While the listing does not reveal any specifications for the OnePlus Pad Go, the unannounced tablet is anticipated to come with improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus Pad. It could debut soon with potential new features and specifications. The offering will likely target a lower-price segment and thus compete against the likes of tablets such as Xiaomi Pad 6. The OnePlus Pad Go might be more reasonably priced than the OnePlus Pad, which was launched starting at Rs. 37,999.

Share this timeline