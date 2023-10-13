Threads introduces edit feature for all users at no cost

By Rishabh Raj 01:52 pm Oct 13, 202301:52 pm

The edit button on Threads allows users to fix their posts without having to delete and repost them

Meta is rolling out an edit button for Threads allowing users to tweak their posts within five minutes of publishing. Unlike X, previously known as Twitter, which added an edit button just last year and then locked it behind a paywall, Threads' edit feature is free of cost. Threads' edit button is available on both mobile and web platforms.

No edit history raises concerns

The edit button on Threads allows users to fix their posts without having to delete and repost them. However, it does not show the edit history, sparking concerns about potential misuse and lack of transparency. On X, the edit history feature promotes transparency by revealing the original content of edited posts. So far, Meta has not announced any plans to incorporate an edit history function on Threads, which could be vital in curbing the spread of false information.

Voice threads launched for audio posts

In addition to the edit button, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also introduced "Voice Threads," a feature that lets users create voice posts on the social network. This new option caters to those who prefer voice over text and can be used by tapping the microphone icon when starting a new thread or replying to one. The platform will automatically generate captions for the audio clip, which users can then edit as needed.

Upcoming 'Trends' feature for Threads

Threads is reportedly gearing up to launch a "Trends" feature to better compete with X. This development came to light after a user noticed an update in a screenshot accidentally shared by a Threads employee. The screenshot showed a numbered list of trending topics, along with details about active discussions around each item. However, unlike X's personalized "For You" list, Threads's Trends list does not sort trends by topic, such as news, entertainment, or sports.