Video and audio calls coming to X, announces Elon Musk

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 02:19 pm 2 min read

The feature supports one-on-one calls as well as group calls

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter, now called X, will soon offer audio and video call support for Android, iOS, PC, and Mac users. As per Musk, the feature will not require a phone number to make the call, positioning the platform as the ultimate global address book. The micro-blogging platform will likely make use of the profile username to enable audio and video calls. It is unclear if the feature will use end-to-end encryption.

Take a look at Musk's post

X aims to keep users engaged within its ecosystem

The integration of audio and video calls aligns with X's commitment to fostering real-time and meaningful conversations. By incorporating these features, the platform aims to keep users engaged within its ecosystem, eliminating the need to switch to third-party apps or services for voice and video communication. This update also addresses privacy concerns, as users can make calls directly from the app or desktop without sharing their mobile numbers.

Users will be able to initiate calls directly from DMs

Users will be able to initiate calls directly from their DMs (Direct Messages) or chat groups, making it incredibly convenient for both personal and professional communication. The feature supports one-on-one calls as well as group calls, offering versatility for various use cases. It is expected to integrate seamlessly with X's existing messaging system, providing a user-friendly and intuitive experience.

This feature might give 'X' a competitive edge

The addition of video and audio calls on X has the potential to reshape the way we use the platform. It could transform X from a place to share thoughts and ideas in text to a hub for real-time, face-to-face communication. It remains to be seen if the feature will be offered to all X users or only to those who have subscribed to the paid X Blue service.

