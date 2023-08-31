Sony PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions become costlier: Check new prices

Sony PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

September 6 onward, adjustments made to memberships will reflect the revised prices (Photo credit: PlayStation)

Sony has revealed an increase in the cost of its PlayStation Plus yearly subscriptions across all three tiers, beginning September 6. The cost for the base PS Plus Essential plan will increase to $79.99 (about Rs. 6,600) for a 12-month subscription, up from the current $60 (roughly Rs. 5,000). While Sony is yet to disclose the price hike in the Indian market, it's anticipated to remain notably lower due to regional pricing.

Renewal dates and exceptions in price hike

Existing 12-month subscribers will not experience the price change until their next renewal date, scheduled on or after November 6. From September 6 onward, adjustments made to memberships will reflect the revised prices. Sony emphasized that this price change is essential to sustain the delivery of top-notch games and added-value perks via the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Fans not happy with the price hike

Starting September 5, PS Plus members can download the new Saints Row game for free, along with multiple-player titles such as Black Desert and Generation Zero. These three free games can be downloaded until October 2, and continued access requires an active PS Plus subscription. Some fans have expressed disappointment with the price increase and the recent selection of free games, leading to the cancelation of current subscriptions.

PS Plus subscription rates in India

In India, PlayStation Plus subscriptions begin at Rs. 499 a month for the Essential package, Rs. 749 a month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 a month for the highest-tier Deluxe membership. All three tiers come with the added bonus of monthly free games. It is worth noting that the PlayStation Plus price surge followed closely after Microsoft's hike in Xbox Game Pass prices.

