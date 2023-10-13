Xiaomi 14 Pro renders reveal flat display, massive camera module

The Xiaomi 14 Pro will likely debut in India early next year (Photo credit: OnLeaks, 91mobiles)

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 14 series next month, and it will likely comprise three models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. While most of the rumors surrounding these devices have focused on their specifications, the new renders from OnLeaks and 91mobiles, provide a clearer picture of what consumers can expect from the design of the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The images reveal major differences compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi is switching to a flat panel

Based on the renders, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will sport a flat 2.5D display instead of a curved one. It also appears to be thicker than the previous iteration, with dimensions of 161.6x75.3x8.7mm, and a massive camera module that stands up to 13.1mm high. At the back, four cameras are expected. Up front, the phone will feature a punch-hole camera at the center. Xiaomi might be concentrating on enhancing the device's photography capabilities.

The device could have a more advanced cooling system

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, providing an improved audio experience for users. The thicker design of the phone may accommodate speakers and other internal components, such as a larger battery or advanced cooling systems. This change in design could indicate that Xiaomi is prioritizing performance and functionality over slimness in its upcoming device.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Expected specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Pro could sport a 6.6-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. It will also include an IP rating. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset may power the device, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will likely boot Android 14-based MiOS. Under the hood, it is expected to pack a 4,860mAh battery, with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.