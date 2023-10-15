WhatsApp introduces privacy call relay feature for Android, iOS beta

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp introduces privacy call relay feature for Android, iOS beta

By Akash Pandey 06:08 pm Oct 15, 202306:08 pm

The feature is currently limited to beta users

WhatsApp has introduced a new "Protect IP address in calls" feature designed to protect users' IP addresses and locations during calls. The privacy call relay facility is available on Android and iOS beta. It adds an extra layer of security by routing calls through WhatsApp servers, making it harder for hackers to track user locations and IP addresses. It is exceptionally advantageous in thwarting potential efforts to trace your details, particularly when engaged in a WhatsApp call with unfamiliar contacts.

2/3

Feature appears in account's privacy settings

The privacy call relay feature is available in a new section called "Advanced" within the app's privacy settings. This section includes the "Protect IP address in calls" option, which, when turned on, securely relays calls via WhatsApp servers to prevent location tracking. The feature is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.70, with plans to roll out to more users soon.

3/3

It offers enhanced security against location tracking

The new privacy call relay feature is a big step toward keeping users' privacy safe, especially when they are talking to unknown contacts. By shielding IP addresses and locations during calls, the feature makes it more difficult for hackers to access private information. That being said, users might notice a slight dip in call quality due to the added security layer. However, they can be confident that their privacy is protected even when communicating with unknown contacts.