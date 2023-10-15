Now, iPhone 15 Pro Max users face screen burn-in issues

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Now, iPhone 15 Pro Max users face screen burn-in issues

By Akash Pandey 03:15 pm Oct 15, 202303:15 pm

The iPhone 15 Pro Max bears a 6.7-inch OLED screen

Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro Max has now run into screen burn-in issues, adding to the tech giant's woes this year. Screen burn-in happens when an image stays on the screen for too long and remains visible even when the content changes. This problem is especially common in OLED displays, where the burnt-in image can still be seen even when the device is off.

2/4

Growing concerns over iPhone 15 Pro Max display

Several users of the iPhone 15 Pro Max have shared their screen burn-in experiences on Reddit. One user posted a picture showing a faint outline of the virtual QWERTY keyboard, clearly showing individual letters on each key. Another Redditor calmly stated, "I have the same issue. Apple will replace it. Seems relatively uncommon, I've seen about 5 reports total. But definitely it's a real issue with the 15 Pro Max that the previous generations haven't had (sic)."

3/4

Users share their experiences on Reddit

Screen burn-in typically starts as image retention, where a faint outline of a previous screen is visible but eventually fades over time. To stop image retention from turning into permanent burn-in, users should power off their devices when not in use. Apps that show static images for longer periods or have unchanging screen elements, like Google Maps, are more likely to cause screen burn-in.

4/4

How to prevent burn-in and image retention

The screen burn-in issue with iPhone 15 Pro Max devices raises concerns for both Apple and its users. While it appears to be relatively uncommon at the moment, screen burn-in is a gradual process that occurs over an extended period. This suggests the presence of possible imperfections in the OLED displays employed in these devices. Meanwhile, users experiencing burn-in should reach out to Apple for a replacement, and everyone should take steps to prevent image retention from becoming permanent burn-in.