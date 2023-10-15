How to take screenshots on your Pixel Watch 2

By Akash Pandey 01:24 pm Oct 15, 202301:24 pm

Google is finally embracing a seamless screenshot-taking process

Google's second-generation smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, now features a handy option for users to take screenshots using the device's physical buttons. In the past, capturing a screenshot on the Pixel Watch meant opening the Watch app on the linked Android phone and tapping the "Take screenshot on watch" button. But this new update puts the Pixel Watch 2 on par with the Samsung Galaxy Watch series, which has long provided a similar physical function for easy screenshot capturing.

Wearable is fully capable of screen grabs

To take a screenshot on the Pixel Watch 2, users now just need to press the crown and the "recent" button at the same time. Once the screenshot is taken, the screen will briefly flash, and the image will shrink to the lower part of the display. This new approach is more user-friendly than software-based controls, making it simpler for users to capture essential information or special moments right from their smartwatch.

Manual uploading still required for screenshots

Although taking screenshots on the Pixel Watch 2 is now more convenient, users mast still manually upload their captured images to Google Photos or other apps. A notification will pop up on the paired phone, which can be tapped to upload the screenshot. Unlike the Galaxy Watch series, which automatically uploads screenshots to Google Photos, Pixel Watch 2 users must complete this step themselves to save their images.

Users need to upload every screenshot individually

It is important for Pixel Watch 2 users to remember that they must upload each screenshot individually since they won't save automatically. If multiple screenshots are taken in a row without uploading, only the most recent image can be saved. Despite this limitation, the addition of physical button controls for taking screenshots is a welcome enhancement for Pixel Watch 2 users.