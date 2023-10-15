Caviar unveils Halloween-inspired iPhone 15 Pro series with extraterrestrial elements

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Caviar unveils Halloween-inspired iPhone 15 Pro series with extraterrestrial elements

By Akash Pandey 12:04 pm Oct 15, 202312:04 pm

Caviar exclusive iPhone 15 Pro series bears custom-made designs (Photo credit: Caviar)

Dubai-based luxury customization brand Caviar has unveiled its first Halloween collection, "UFO," featuring three exclusive iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. Drawing inspiration from HR Giger's concept art, the collection incorporates materials from outer space, like fragments of the Murchison meteorite containing amino acids. Ana Al Hosani, a representative from Caviar's PR department, said the team decided to showcase aliens, stars, and spaceships in the custom phone designs to celebrate the enigmatic origins of life on Earth.

2/4

Alien model is predatory flagship with meteorite fragments

At the heart of the "UFO" collection is the Alien model, a one-of-a-kind creation embellished with a fragment of the Murchison meteorite. This meteorite holds over 15 amino acids, which form some of the fundamental building blocks of life. In January 2020, astronomers announced that silicon carbide particles in the Murchison meteorite were found to be seven billion years old, making it the oldest material discovered on Earth so far. The Alien model highlights these otherworldly elements in its design.

3/4

Astral, Starship models showcase universe and spaceships

Accompanying the Alien model are two additional designs in the collection: Astral and Starship. The Astral model showcases an image of the cosmos, while the Starship model takes inspiration from a spaceship. To craft these custom devices, Caviar utilized materials such as meteorites from the Moon and Mars, 24K gold, aviation-grade titanium, and stainless steel. These opulent designs aim to spark the imagination of consumers with their distinctive space-themed elements.

4/4

Pricing and availability for Caviar's exclusive iPhone 15 Pro series

Caviar's bespoke iPhone 15 Pro series in the "UFO" collection starts at $7,910, which translates to Rs. 6.6 lakh. The exclusive designs offer a unique fusion of luxury and technology, demonstrating the brand's dedication to redefining elegance through its custom creations. With the Halloween-inspired models, Caviar seeks to celebrate the mysteries of life in the universe and provide consumers with a one-of-a-kind experience for their iPhone devices.