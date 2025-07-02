India beat England in Bristol WT20I, take 2-0 lead: Stats

The Indian women's cricket team has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England. The visitors won the second match by 24 runs at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Wednesday. After being put to bat first, India posted a total of 181 runs for the loss of four wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur both scored half-centuries, with Rodrigues scoring 63 and Kaur remaining unbeaten on 63 off just 42 balls. In response, England fell short.

Match details England fall short of India's target England struggled to keep up with the required run rate after losing early wickets. They lost three wickets for just 17 runs in the first four overs. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones tried to stabilize the innings with a 70-run partnership but their efforts fell short as England ended their innings at 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Game changer India dominate the 2nd T20I Beaumont scored a quickfire half-century off just 33 balls but was run out in the 12th over. Jones also fell soon after, leaving England reeling at 110-6. Sophie Ecclestone tried to salvage the innings with a late surge but it wasn't enough as India clinched another comfortable win. The Indian bowlers were instrumental in England's downfall, with Shree Charani picking two crucial wickets and Deepti Sharma and Amanjot chipping in with one wicket each.

Series lead India eye series win in next match The match was a masterclass in bowling and fielding from the Indian women, who continued their dominance over England. With this win, India now leads the five-match series 2-0. The next match will be played at Kia Oval on Friday. This victory comes after India's massive 97-run win in the first T20I at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Captain's statement It was a really good victory for the team: Kaur India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team's all-round effort in the match. She said, "It was a really good victory for the team, with contributions coming from all departments." Kaur highlighted the partnership between Rodrigues and Kaur as a standout moment of the match. "The way they batted laid the perfect foundation," she said.

England's response We need to back our players: Sciver-Brunt England's captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt admitted that her side lacked strong, lasting partnerships with the bat. She said, "What they really lacked today were strong, lasting partnerships with the bat, which made it tough to build any momentum." Despite Lauren Bell's impressive performance and commitment throughout the match, Sciver-Brunt stressed on the need for her team to back their players and give them freedom to express themselves without fear.

Information Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd Indian with 150 WT20I appearances Veteran Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the latest player to complete 150 Women's T20I matches. With this achievement, she became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to complete 150 WT20I caps. Mandhana scored 13 runs in her 150th WT20I.

Rodrigues 13th fifty in WT20Is for Rodrigues Rodrigues hit 9 fours and a six in her knock of 63 from 41 balls. In 109 matches, she has raced to 2,330 runs at 30.25. This was her 13th fifty in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues has 949 runs in away matches (home of opposition) at 33.89. This was her 5th fifty in away games.

Information Maiden WT20I fifty for Amanjot Kaur Kaur scored an unbeaten 63 from 40 balls, hitting nine fours. In 14 matches (9 innings), she owns 155 runs at 38.75. This was her maiden WT20I fifty.

Stand Partnership record for the duo As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues and Kaur have posted India's 3rd-highest stand for any wicket against England in WT20Is. Highest stands for INDW vs ENGW in T20Is (any wicket): 129 - Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (Brabourne, 2018) 94 - Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol (Trent Bridge, 2025) 93 - Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues (Bristol, 2025)

Tammy Beaumont surpasses 1,900 runs in WT20Is Beaumont scored 54 runs from 35 balls. She slammed 8 fours and 1 six. In 106 matches (90 innings), she owns 1,923 runs at 24.34. This was her 11th fifty (100s: 1). Versus India Women, she owns 360 runs from 20 matches (16 innings) at 24. This was her 3rd fifty. Meanwhile, in 35 home matches, Beaumont owns 852 runs at 30.42. She has 1 ton and 7 fifties.