2nd WT20I: Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur slam fifties vs England

The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur hammered neat half-centuries to help India post 181/4 in 20 overs in the 2nd WT20I versus England at County Ground, Bristol. Jemimah walked in when India were 14/1 and soon the side was reduced to 31/3 in the 6th over. In came Kaur and alongside Rodrigues, the two added 93 runs. Here are further details.

Duo A brilliant display India offered a solid recovery after being pegged back at 31/3 inside the powerplay. Rodrigues and Amanjot were solid in their approach as they mixed caution with aggression. They kept the scoreboard moving along and dispatched the bad balls when needed. Notably, 59 runs came in overs 11-14. Rodrigues reached her fifty thereafter before perishing. Kaur carried on alongside Richa Ghosh to help India.

Rodrigues 13th fifty in WT20Is for Rodrigues Rodrigues hit 9 fours and a six in her knock of 63 from 41 balls. In 109 matches, she has raced to 2,330 runs at 30.25. This was her 13th fifty in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rodrigues has 949 runs in away matches (home of opposition) at 33.89. This was her 5th fifty in away games.

Information Maiden WT20I fifty for Amanjot Kaur Kaur scored an unbeaten 63 from 40 balls, hitting nine fours. In 14 matches (9 innings), she owns 155 runs at 38.75. This was her maiden WT20I fifty.