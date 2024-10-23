Summarize Simplifying... In short Jemimah Rodrigues, a key player in India's Women's cricket team, had her Khar Gymkhana membership revoked due to misuse by her father, Ivan Rodrigues.

Ivan allegedly used Jemimah's membership to book the club's Presidential Hall at discounted rates for religious activities, violating the club's by-laws.

The club officials expressed disappointment over the misuse, which prevented other members from using the space for 1.5 years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rodrigues's father allegedly misused membership privileges

Why Jemimah Rodrigues's Khar Gymkhana membership has been revoked

By Parth Dhall 02:33 pm Oct 23, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues's three-year membership at Khar Gymkhana has been terminated. The management took the decision after several members complained about her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly misusing membership privileges. The termination was announced during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday in Mumbai, after it was found that Ivan had been conducting 'religious activities' within the club premises.

Membership violation

Alleged misuse of membership privileges

Shiv Malhotra, a Khar Gymkhana managing committee member, said Ivan Rodrigues had been using Jemimah's membership to book the Presidential Hall at discounted rates. Reportedly, these bookings were made to organize religious activities, which is a violation of Article 4 of the Gymkhana's by-laws. Malhotra revealed that Ivan had performed such rituals about 35 times in the last year and a half.

Official response

Club officials express disappointment over membership misuse

Malhotra said he was disappointed that Jemimah's father misused her membership. "The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall," he said. He added other members couldn't use the space since the bookings were made for 1.5 years. Khar Gymkhana Vice President Madhvi Ashar also expressed her disappointment, stating, "When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members... the house was really upset to hear all this."

By-law enforcement

Club enforces by-laws following membership misuse

Reportedly, the parties hosted by Ivan Rodrigues featured dancing, high-end music equipment, and big screens. They were allegedly delivered in tempos on several occasions. Khar Gymkhana's bylaws state that Rule 4A of the constitution strictly prohibits any religious activity. A resolution passed by members in a general meeting on October 20, 2024, stressed the need to adhere to the institution's by-laws and fairness in usage of its facilities.

Jemimah

Jemimah played for India in 2024 WT20 WC

Ivan's daughter Jemimah was part of India's squad in the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She scored just 68 runs in four encounters India failed to reach the semi-finals. Jemimah has been India Women's mainstay middle-order batter across formats. She is also one of the most acrobatic fielders. The 24-year-old has represented India in 104 WT20Is, 30 WODIs, and three WTests so far.