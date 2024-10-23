Why Jemimah Rodrigues's Khar Gymkhana membership has been revoked
Indian women's team cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues's three-year membership at Khar Gymkhana has been terminated. The management took the decision after several members complained about her father, Ivan Rodrigues, allegedly misusing membership privileges. The termination was announced during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday in Mumbai, after it was found that Ivan had been conducting 'religious activities' within the club premises.
Alleged misuse of membership privileges
Shiv Malhotra, a Khar Gymkhana managing committee member, said Ivan Rodrigues had been using Jemimah's membership to book the Presidential Hall at discounted rates. Reportedly, these bookings were made to organize religious activities, which is a violation of Article 4 of the Gymkhana's by-laws. Malhotra revealed that Ivan had performed such rituals about 35 times in the last year and a half.
Club officials express disappointment over membership misuse
Malhotra said he was disappointed that Jemimah's father misused her membership. "The privilege was misused by her father using her membership and booking the presidential hall," he said. He added other members couldn't use the space since the bookings were made for 1.5 years. Khar Gymkhana Vice President Madhvi Ashar also expressed her disappointment, stating, "When the motion came up for hearing and when it was explained to the members... the house was really upset to hear all this."
Club enforces by-laws following membership misuse
Reportedly, the parties hosted by Ivan Rodrigues featured dancing, high-end music equipment, and big screens. They were allegedly delivered in tempos on several occasions. Khar Gymkhana's bylaws state that Rule 4A of the constitution strictly prohibits any religious activity. A resolution passed by members in a general meeting on October 20, 2024, stressed the need to adhere to the institution's by-laws and fairness in usage of its facilities.
Jemimah played for India in 2024 WT20 WC
Ivan's daughter Jemimah was part of India's squad in the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She scored just 68 runs in four encounters India failed to reach the semi-finals. Jemimah has been India Women's mainstay middle-order batter across formats. She is also one of the most acrobatic fielders. The 24-year-old has represented India in 104 WT20Is, 30 WODIs, and three WTests so far.