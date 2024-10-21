Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's Taijul Islam has become the second bowler from his country to reach 200 Test wickets, achieving this feat in fewer matches than Shakib Al Hasan.

Taijul Islam is the fastest Bangladeshi to 200 Test wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Taijul Islam becomes second Bangladesh bowler to 200 Test wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:31 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Taijul Islam has written his name in the history of Bangladeshi cricket, by becoming the fastest player from his country to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone during the ongoing first Test against South Africa at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. With this, he has broken Shakib Al Hasan's record and joined him in an exclusive club of elite cricketers.

Record-breaking performance

Taijul's journey to 200 Test wickets

Taijul's journey to this milestone was highlighted by a series of impressive dismissals. He first dismissed Tristan Stubbs and then struck thrice post-tea break to reach the milestone. The spinner achieved this feat in his 48th Test, bettering Shakib who took 54 Tests to reach the same milestone. Taijul also went on to take a fifer in the innings.

Match details

Taijul's final steps to the milestone

On the day of his record-breaking achievement, Taijul dismissed David Beddingham right after the tea break. He then caught Tony de Zerzi at short leg, taking his wicket tally to 199. The spinner needed just three more balls in the same over to breach debutant Matthew Breetzke's defenses with a straight delivery and reach his milestone. A well-set Ryan Rickelton was his fifth victim.

Stats

Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

As per Cricbuzz, Taijul's latest fifer has powered his to 201 wickets from 48 Test matches at an average of 31-plus. As mentioned, he is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Shakib's tally of 246 wickets. This was his 13th fifer in the format and a second one against South Africa (10WM: 2). He now boasts 15 scalps against the Proteas unit at 30-plus.

DYK

Second-most Test wickets in Bangladesh

Last year, Taijul became only the second Bangladesh bowler to complete 150 Test wickets at home. He has now raced to 162 wickets in Bangladesh at 27-plus. Shakib leads this tally with 163 scalps in this regard. Besides Taijul and Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (102) is the only other bowler with over 100 Test wickets in Bangladesh.

Career highlights

How has the match proceeded?

Taijul's performance was a highlight of the day that also saw South African pacer Kagiso Rabada reach a personal milestone of 300 wickets in Tests. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh were folded for just 106 after opting to bat first. Rabada,Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece. In reponse, Taijul's fifer had reduced SA to 108/6 at one stage.