IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:02 pm Mar 22, 202412:02 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will cross swords in Match 2 in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams, who are yet to clinch the silverware, will kick-start their campaign with this duel and would want to make a winning start. Both DC and PBKS endured underwhelming campaigns last season. Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Ishant Sharma

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 675 runs against DC in the IPL. But his primary challenge will be against Ishant Sharma with the new ball. In seven IPL innings, Ishant has dismissed him thrice, whereas Dhawan has scored only 36 runs in 31 balls against him. 50 of Ishant's 82 IPL wickets have come in the powerplay phase.

Liam Livingstone vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Liam Livingstone once in the past, and DC may use that strategy again. Livingstone has found it tough against leggies in the middle overs. In 18 IPL innings against leggies, he has fallen prey seven times and also owns a paltry strike rate of 114.60. Meanwhile, 58 of Kuldeep's 71 IPL wickets have come in the middle overs (7-16).

David Warner vs Kagiso Rabada

David Warner boasts 1,105 runs at a brilliant average of 50.22 against PBKS. However, the DC opener has struggled against Kagiso Rabada. Across 15 meetings in T20 cricket, Rabada has dismissed Warner five times. Three of these dismissals have come in IPL. However, the Australian dasher has been aggressive in this battle as his T20 strike rate against Rabada reads 153.93.

Axar Patel vs Arshdeep Singh

Axar Patel aced the finisher's role for DC last season. He slammed 130 runs in the death overs (17-20) at a tremendous strike rate of 178.08. However, he will be up against one of India's finest death bowlers in Arshdeep Singh. The pacer has snapped 58 IPL wickets in death overs. He boasts a decent economy rate of 8.74 in this phase.

Key details about the match

Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will host this duel on Saturday (March 23). The venue, which has not hosted an IPL game before, is expected to offer a balanced surface. As it's a day game, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bat first. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema (3:30pm IST).