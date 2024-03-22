Next Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished 10th last season

IPL 2024, KKR and SRH meet in their opener: Preview

Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Match 3 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad kick-start their campaign against each other. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this duel on Saturday (March 23). Both teams had an underwhelming last season and would be raring to change their fortunes. Here we look at the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and match details

The strip at the Eden Gardens is good for batting and one can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners will get some assistance as the game goes on. As per ESPNcricinfo, 9.64 was the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema (7:30pm IST).

H2H

Here is the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, KKR and SRH have met on 25 occasions. KKR have the edge, claiming 19 wins to SRH's nine. In IPL 2023, the two teams shared a 1-1 result from two meetings. However, KKR have won six of their last eight games against the Orange Army. SRH have three wins and six defeats versus KKR in Kolkata.

KKR

Iyer could miss the opener

KKR's designated skipper Shreyas Iyer could miss the opening game as his back issues were extravagated during his brilliant 95-run knock in the Ranji Trophy final. Nitish Rana, who led KKR in Iyer's absence last season, would again handle the reins. Meanwhile, KKR boast a strong Indian batting core with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Rana, Manish Pandey, and Rinku Singh in the ranks.

Bowlers

A strong bowling attack

Andre Russell, one of the most dangerous T20 batters going around, can contribute significantly with his pace-bowling. Meanwhile, KKR would pin their hopes on Mitchell Starc, for whom they broke the bank. Uncapped Indian pacer Harshit Rana could share the new ball with him. KKR's spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma can unsettle any opposition.

SRH

Can Pat Cummins turn SRH's fortunes?

SRH have appointed Australia's World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins as their new skipper. Meanwhile, the side will be heavily dependent on their middle order where Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Heinrich Klaasen are placed. Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Cummins can contribute across all departments. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik would be their other pacers in the initial XI.

XIs

A look at the probable XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik. KKR (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Suyash Sharma.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

Russell is four scalps shy of completing 100 wickets in the cash-rich league. He (195) can also become the first player to smash 200 sixes in KKR colors. Cummins requires five wickets to complete 50 wickets in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar (170) needs four scalps to displace Amit Mishra (173) as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

