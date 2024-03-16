Next Article

Sundar would be SRH's lead all-rounder (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:30 am Mar 16, 202408:30 am

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished ninth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table, will hope for a turnaround. They added some serious talent in terms of foreign recruits at the 2024 auction. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning Australian skipper Pat Cummins will lead SRH in the upcoming season. Here we decode the key all-rounders in the Sunrisers squad.

Sundar

Sundar will be SRH's lead all-rounder

Washington Sundar was ruled out midway through last season due to a hamstring injury. He would be raring to make a mark in the 2024 competition. Sundar is known for his economical bowling in the powerplay overs. Besides, he can also contribute with handy runs. Overall, he scored 378 IPL runs. The off-spinner has scalped 36 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.34.

Shahbaz

Eyes will be on Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed, who was with Royal Challengers Bangalore since his IPL debut in 2020, is now gearing up to shine in SRH colors. The left-arm spinner is a handy batter lower down the order. Shahbaz has 14 wickets in 39 IPL matches at an economy of 9.15. He has also played some crucial cameos, accumulating 321 runs at 16.89.

Abhishek

Can Abhishek Sharma enjoy another fruitful season?

Abhishek Sharma has had a fruitful last two seasons with SRH and the youngster would want to make an even more significant mark this time around. The southpaw can bat at several positions besides contributing with his left-arm spin. He boasts 893 IPL runs at a strike rate of 137.38. With the ball, he has claimed nine wickets at an economy of 8.89.

Markram

Aiden Markram can perform the all-rounder's role

South Africa's Aiden Markram has been stripped off as SRH captain following a poor 2023 season. However, the dasher still has a lot to offer. Markram is known for his consistent yet quick run-scoring in the T20 format. His T20I average and strike rate of 38.55 and 150.67, respectively, highlight the same. The off-spinner also owns 33 T20 wickets (ER: 7.24).