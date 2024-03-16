Next Article

Rashid has claimed 133 T20I wickets at just 14.61 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rashid Khan becomes the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:03 am Mar 16, 202402:03 am

What's the story Rashid Khan did an amazing job with the ball against Ireland in the first T20I held in Sharjah. The wrist-spinner took three scalps for just 19 runs from his four overs as Afghanistan restricted Ireland to 149/6 in 20 overs. Rashid's effort went in vain as Ireland were prolific and bowled out the Afghans for 111. Here are further details.

Bowling

Rashid takes a solid three-wicket haul

In the 11th over, Rashid claimed two successive scalps, dismissing Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher. Stirling, who scored 25, hit a delivery straight towards long-on where Ibrahim Zadran completed a catch. The very next ball saw Rashid dismiss Campher. A googly did Campher in. Rashid's third victim of the day was Gareth Delany in the final of his spell.

Numbers

Rashid surpasses Sodhi's tally of wickets

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has claimed 133 T20I wickets at just 14.61. He owns the third-highest tally of wickets, surpassing Ish Sodhi (132). Tim Southee owns the most wickets in T20Is (157) and is followed by Shakib Al Hasan (140). Versus Ireland, Rashid owns 40 scalps from 19 matches. He averages 10.70. In 54 matches across neutral venues, Rashid owns 95 scalps at 13.35.

Information

559 scalps in T20s

With a three-fer, Rashid now owns 559 wickets in the 20-over format. Playing his 411th match, the right-arm spinner averages 18.24. His economy rate is 6.44. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Ireland's openers added 38 runs before the Afghans fought back to reduce them to 72/5. A 35-run stand was added between Harry Tector and Delany (16) thereafter. Tector and Mark Adair then helped the Irishmen reach 149. Afghanistan did a decent job with the ball. Afghanistan were never in the match and lost regular scalps. Benjamin White and Joshua Little shined for Ireland.