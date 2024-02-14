Sri Lanka saw their openers add 173 runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka tame Afghanistan in 3rd ODI, seal series 3-0

By Rajdeep Saha 09:48 pm Feb 14, 202409:48 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka tamed Afghanistan by seven wickets to win the third ODI and seal the three-match series 3-0. Afghanistan posted 266/10 in 48.2 overs. Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai scored fifties. In response, Pathum Nissanka stood tall with a century. Avishka Fernando also hit 91. It was a clinical chase, with the openers adding 173 runs and laying the platform. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan lost Ibrahim Zadran early on but stitched some key stands along the way to set a decent platform. They were 223/5 in the 40th over when Ikram Alikhil (32) was dismissed. Thereafter, the Lankans controlled the show and didn't allow the visitors space. In the run-chase, Nissanka and Fernando delivered the goods with a mighty opening partnership. Kusal Mendis (40) chipped in too.

Shah

7th ODI fifty for Rahmat against the Lankans

Rahmat added two valuable stands in his knock of 65 from 77 balls. He hit seven fours and a six. In 109 matches, he owns 3,724 ODI runs at 36.87. This was his 28th fifty. He also has five tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 matches versus Sri Lanka, Rahmat surpassed 500 runs (546) at 42. He hit his 7th fifty versus Sri Lanka.

Omarzai slams 54 from 59 balls

Omarzai showed character in his knock of 54 from 59 balls. He slammed four fours. In 25 ODIs, he owns 696 runs at 53.43. This was his fifth fifty. He also owns a ton. In five innings versus SL, Omarzai averages 102.33 (three 50-plus scores).

Nissanka

Nissanka slams his fifth ton, surpasses 2,000 ODI runs

Nissanka, who bagged the Player of the Series award and the MoM award in Wednesday's clash, hit a classy 101-ball 118. He slammed 16 fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 116.83. In 52 ODIs, Nissanka has gone past 2,000 runs (2,074) at 44.12. He owns five tons and 13 fifties. Versus the Afghans, Nissanka averages 76.44 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Fernando shines with a 91-run effort

Fernando hit 91 from 66 balls in a whirlwind knock. He hit 10 fours and five sixes. In 35 ODI matches, Fernando has raced to 1,178 runs at 33.65. This was his 7th ODI fifty.

Records

1,000 ODI runs at home and 1,500 runs in Asia

Nissanka has raced past 1,000 ODI runs at home, playing his 22nd match. He owns 1,060 runs at an average of 53. He registered his 3rd ODI ton at home (50s: 5). Another milestone Nissanka attained was going past 1,500 runs in Asia. In 36 matches, he has hammered 1,533 runs at 46.45. This was his third ton in Asia (50s: 10).

Partnership record for Nissanka and Fernando

After adding a record 182 runs in the first ODI, Nissanka and Fernando recorded a stand of 173 in the 3rd ODI as mentioned above. This is now the second-highest opening stand in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODIs.